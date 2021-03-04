Do Not Dare Question the Love Between Katherine McPhee and David Foster

Image : Ian Tuttle ( Getty Images )

When I think of the love that lives between David Foster and Katherine McPhee, I usually have to have some water and sit down—not because the love is so strong and I am moved by its strength, but because I don’t quite understand it. However, Katherine McPhee would like me and the other people out there who feel the same way to leave her alone because her love is real.

David Foster is 71 and Katherine McPhee is 35. Foster was McPhee’s mentor on American Idol. The details of their love look uh, dicey, on paper, but McPhee is here to assure the world that she’s cool if you judge it at first because she gets it. “We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment,” she said on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast on Monday. “So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I’m in love with our love story and that’s all that matters.”

I guess it’s kind of nice to hear that McPhee is like, fine, with everyone looking at her funny for dating a man who is old enough to be her father. It’s also “nice” to hear that in this situation, Foster was the chaser...

“The perception of what people try to create, especially with women, it’s always the woman’s fault,” she said. “It’s the woman who wants to be with the older man because he has money and he’s had success and she wants this, that,” she continued. “I mean, our story’s been the complete opposite.”

I don’t know if it’s the woman’s “fault, ” and I kind of get what she’s saying here but I don’t know if it’s coming across the way she thinks this is? She did not chase Foster in an attempt to dig his gold, but he came after her for hers, I suppose. In any case, love works in mysterious ways, and theirs seems to be unimpeachable for the moment, so congratulations to them for making it work. [People]

Advertisement

Precisely how many animals does Kim Kardashian house in her home, and on a scale of 1-10, how happy do we think she is with this lizard, Speed, who is dressed in custom SKIMS?

Looking at these photos, it’s clear that the issue at hand isn’t Kim’s happiness, but Speed’s. Never mind that the lizard also has an Infinity Stone embedded in its forehead (I think that’s a stick-on earring), I can’t imagine this lil’ scaly thing likes the feel of chenille against its body? How many animals have these people had, and what happened to all the ones that we’ve seen on the socials and have since disappeared? Remember Kylie’s Italian greyhound, Norman, that used to shit in her closet? Where’s Norman at? Kendall had a fucking golden retriever named Gabbana, where is he? REMEMBER MERCY?

Advertisement

I hope that when Kim moves out, she takes the menagerie with her, but I also don’t want these animals to have a bad life. #SaveSpeed.