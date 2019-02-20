Image: Getty

Awards season is nearly over, there is no host for the Academy Awards, and we would love to volunteer our skills, time, and energy to host said awards, thanks so much for asking!

On this week’s episode of Dirtcast, we sit down with Rich Juzwiak, our very own golden Oscar, to talk about this year’s offerings and just how VERY excited we are for what will surely be a landmark night of television in which no one hosts and everyone wins!!

Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio. Our theme music is by Stuart Wood. This episode was mixed by Jamie Collazo.