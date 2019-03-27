This isn’t goodbye, it’s just see you later, in a few months, or possibly... next year?

It brings me no joy to report that Dirtcast is going on an extended hiatus, but that is the way the cookie crumbles, so here we are. For our last episode, Maddie and I decided to go it alone—just the two of us, staring into each other’s eyes across a table in a windowless room—and talk about the stuff we wish we’d covered, from the glories of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé to Elizabeth Holmes and her fantasy blood machine. Maybe we will cover all these topics and more upon our (eventual? possible?) return! Maybe we won’t! I don’t know the future and certainly would never dare to say what will come.

Thank you to all of our listeners for sticking with us! Thank you to everyone for everything! We’ll catch you on the flip side.

DirtCast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, NPR One, and iHeart Media.

Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio. Our theme music is by Stuart Wood. This episode was mixed by Jamie Collazzo.