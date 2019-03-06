Image: AP

On this week’s Dirtcast, we celebrate the legacy of Luke Perry by doing an entire podcast about the show that cemented his place in the pop culture lexicon as a bad boy, a heart throb, and a stone cold fox: Beverly Hills 90210.



Your intrepid Dirtcast hosts forged ahead into the high school world Aaron Spelling created, talking about our favorite moments from the show, including but not limited to how patently ridiculous it still is that Gabrielle Carteris played a high school sophomore at 29.

DirtCast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, NPR One, and iHeart Media.

Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio. Our theme music is by Stuart Wood. This episode was mixed by Cory Schreppel.