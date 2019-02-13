Image: Fox

The Masked Singer is the perfect show because of how little work it requires from the viewer: Turn on the TV, drink some ice water, smoke a little weed, and let the madness wash over you. It is my favorite show on television, and because Maddie is currently on vacation, I’m driving the car. Our first and only stop? A hideous soundstage in Los Angeles, where Nick Cannon wanders aimlessly on an empty stage, absentmindedly patting his turban. I love the Masked Singer and I won’t be quiet about it anymore!

Joining me to discuss this phenomenon are fellow expert Rich Juzwiak and neophyte Hazel Cills. We discuss the joy of watching a show so nonsensical that it almost makes sense again, the costumes, the clues, and whether or not the Bee (who is most certainly Gladys Knight) will “win” it all.

Advertisement

DirtCast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, NPR One, and iHeart Media.

Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio. Our theme music is by Stuart Wood. This episode was mixed by Jamie Collaso.