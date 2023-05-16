Microsoft Office Lifetime License
To be clear, Feinstein was not in D.C. and voting; she was in California, recovering and missing votes. And while some of her Senate colleagues were defending her ability to stay in the governing body as long as she wanted, due to “feminism” or whatever, many others—from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to the New York Times editorial board—were heavily suggesting that she call it quits for the sake of the nation.

Feinstein’s staffers, reportedly, have been working overtime to keep up the ruse that the senator is still fit to do the job ahead of her scheduled retirement at the end of this term.

Advertisement

As we’ve written over and over, it’s not sexist to call on a struggling nearly-nonagenarian senator to resign. We are all grateful for the work she’s done to advance women’s representation in Congress, and the very best thing she could do at this point (for her own legacy, as well as for everyone else) is to step aside and let a more capable person carry on what she started.