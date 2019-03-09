Image: Getty

Diane von Furstenberg made the wrap dress a thing, has some of the best cheekbones in the game, and fucked Richard Gere.



The March 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live was piping hot with tea. Fellow guest Julianne Moore talked about being fired from Can You Ever Forgive Me, and Diane von Furstenberg confirmed that she definitely had sex with a young, nubile Gere.

In a game called DVF or WTF, host Andy Cohen and Moore had to guess fact or fiction with pieces of gossip about von Furstenberg. The first item was, “Back in the day, DVF had a brief love affair with Richard Gere.” Cohen believed it was true, but Moore called WTF on the tidbit.



“Well it was a fuck,” von Furstenberg replied.

She also loves herring, cannot recall having a disco dance off with Cher at Studio 54, and does not seem to know who Harry Styles is, despite him having been on her yacht.

Whoopi Goldberg had a dangerous bout of pneumonia in both lungs, which went septic, and she almost died:

“I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn’t,” she said.

She’s been absent from The View for over a month and shared the news of her recent illness via video message. So glad Whoopi is okay.

