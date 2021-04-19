Demi Lovato Is Beefing With a Frozen Yogurt Shop For Being a 'Diet Culture Vulture'

Image : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Nothing kicks off a new week quite like some fresh grass-fed celebrity beef. This time it’s Demi Lovato going up against The Bigg Chill Frozen Yogurt Shop in a knock-down-drag-out Instagram fight for the ages. Apparently, Lovato paid a visit to the shop over the weekend and found it “triggering and awful” to be in the shop and be confronted with what she called “diet foods” on her way to the counter. Lovato wrote on a now-expired Instagram story that Bigg Chill was a “diet culture vulture” and decided she would be “calling out harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”

Lovato was apparently referring to the shop’s sale of sugar, wheat, and dairy-free cookies and low sugar low-fat frozen yogurts. Not happy to let this beef roast unattended, Bigg Chill slid into Lovato’s DMs, according to TMZ, to explain that those options were for those with specific dietary restrictions like diabetics, celiacs, and vegans. “We cater to all of our customers (sic) needs for the last 36 years,” a rep wrote to Lovato on Instagram.

But Lovato was not pleased with that answer, or the service she received at Bigg Chill. She suggested the shop rebrand their “diet” items to specifically reflect who they’re meant for to make it easier to “distinguish diet culture vs health needs.” Bigg Chill has yet to respond but any day now, this piping hot yogurt will be served and the sugar-free cookies will be back in Lovato’s court. [TMZ]

Britney Spears is “extremely happy” according to Britney Spears, despite her own recent admission of crying for two weeks after watching a Hulu documentary about her own life. Spears posted a video on Instagram on Saturday answering a few fan questions like, does she get dizzy when she spins in her living room (yes) and what’s up with the red refrigerator she posted the other day (she thought it was cool). Spears also addressed the question that’s been on everyone’s minds for years: I s she OK ? She is fine, she says, just taking some time off to enjoy her life with her beautiful children and her beautiful home. So that’s that on that. [Instagram]