Demi Lovato Ascends to Higher Plane of Consciousness With Post-Breakup Angel Tattoo

It’s been a long year for Demi Lovato. She took a break from social media after her Snapchat was hacked, became mixed up in the highly choreographed beef between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, and in the most baffling turn of events, accepted a sponsored trip to Israel like that would go unnoticed by fans or just about anyone. (Still unclear though if she even understands what all the fuss was about!) Demi also broke up with her boyfriend Austin Wilson earlier this month, and like any self-respecting pop star, tattooed her body to commemorate the experience.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Demi’s new butterfly tattoo is not actually a “butterfly” tattoo, but an “angel with butterfly wings being carried by a flock of doves” tattoo—which tracks! Artist Alessandro Capozzi posted the new ink on Instagram, explaining it’s origin with some esoteric language befitting a tattoo of such spiritual significance:

“For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 “Divine Feminine” ✨ Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈.” We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”

As for the art, I think it looks sick! Which is also a word I tell my own tattoo artist often, especially when he’s been finishing up my second sleeve in recent weeks. I just hope that Demi Lovato has some motivated—and coherent—spiritual guides as she ascends past the mortal plane and achieves the higher state of consciousness this butterfly angel is guiding her too. How do you suppose her music might change? I’d appreciate the inclusion of some generic, “new age” meditation noises. Think “Cool For The Summer” with more gongs, and maybe even some singing bowls?

Anyway, this is a good excuse to reminisce on her old sound before we’re blessed with angel noises and spiritual prowess in the new year. Here’s to a less tumultuous 2020, carried on the wings of some angels also being carried by doves. (It takes a village, even on the higher plane!) [ET]

Red alert! Channing Tatum, who recently split with Jenna Dewan lookalike Jessie J, is now trawling celebrity hookup site Raya for his next big love story. Good for Jessie J, as any man who jumps on a dating app within a week of calling his publicist to formally announce your breakup was probably a dud anyway.

Us Weekly reports that the occasional actor, recent divorceé, is also pivoting to standup comedy, with a Raya bio that reads: “Yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry, 🤷🏻‍♂️.” Lame! Jessie J, you definitely dodged a bullet. Alongside his incredibly humorous, not at all cringe-worthy bio, Tatum has also included D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar” as his profile song. This is also not a cringe-worthy choice in the least, and is absolutely an endearing look for an almost-40 actor who can’t stop dating women who look like each other.

However, this news also confirms that Channing Tatum, or his publicist, definitely reads Jezebel. Just last week I provided a handy list of women who look like Jenna Dewan that he should date next. That he leapt so quickly from bearing through Jessie J’s casual belting to Raya means he probably is eager to get Selena Gomez or Lucy Hale on a quick date to Craig’s. [Us Weekly]

Horny Kelly Clarkson still has sex with horny husband, which she revealed in this interview with someone I can’t be bothered to google. [E!]

