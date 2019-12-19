A List of People Who Vaguely Resemble Jenna Dewan That Channing Tatum Should Date Next

Graphic : Joan Summers/Jezebel , Photo : Getty Images

A tale as old as time, a song as old as rhyme: Rich men divorce their first wives for progressively younger women, especially ones that sort of remember their exes. Channing Tatum especially! After splitting with Jenna Dewan after nine years together in April 2018, Tatum moved on to Jessie J, who was eight years younger and sort of looked like Dewan—if you spun around a few times and squinted a bit.



Unfortunately, love is still dead. People reports that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are also over. A source tells the tabloid: “Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align. They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out.” Sad! Thankfully, Hollywood is littered with even younger brunettes who prefer red lipstick, who are somewhat creative, and vaguely resemble both Jessie J and Jenna Dewan. In the interests of helping Tatum out on his journey, the Jezebel staff have compiled a list of said actresses below!

Lucy Hale

Dua Lipa

Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner



Halsey



Vanessa Hudgens

Adriana Lima

Sarah Hyland

Nina Dobrev

Time will tell if Channing Tatum takes our advice, but one thing is certain: The next girlfriend will definitely be brunette and in their 20s. If you fit the description and don’t have a Raya profile—hurry! Now’s your chance to secure a piece of his Magic Mike and Step Up fortune. (Don’t lead with that, of course.) Good hunting, everyone!