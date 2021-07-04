Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Are Maybe a Thing

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Judging by the many tabs I have open at the moment, a celebrity couple news-heavy Dirt Bag is ahead. First up: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus seemed to confirm dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain last week.

The two spurred speculation about a potential relationship after they recorded a song together in March. At the time, a source “close to Lovato” told Page Six that the rumors were “weird” and that though they “have dinner sometimes they’re not romantic.” Meanwhile, a different source with Page Six’s ear said it was possible they had become involved in some kind of fling.

In the intervening months, Lovato has come out as non-binary and talked about embracing their queerness more: “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato told Glamour earlier this year. “This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Of course there is nothing definitive about holding hands, but it seems possible Lovato and Cyrus are an item—be it in the context of a “fling” or a full-blown relationship. Romantic or not, it is undeniably cute to hold hands at an amusement park.

Kelly Clarkson is trying to have a contractually guaranteed hot girl summer.

According to Us Weekly, Clarkson has filed court documents requesting to be legally recognized as single for the duration of her divorce proceedings. The singer filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock about a year ago, but a contentious lawsuit involving Blackstock’s father seems to have stalled the process.

I’m certainly in no position to weigh in on the particulars of the case, but since Clarkson is already single in effect , it seems reasonable that she might be considered single in the eyes of the law as well. Live your life!