Delightful Catholic Priest Says It's Better to Molest a Child Than Abort a Fetus

A Catholic priest in Rhode Island said this week that abortion was worse than pedophilia, which is a convenient position for him to take, considering his profession.

CNN reports that the priest in question was one Rev. Richard Bucci of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick , who has begun barring lawmakers who supported a recent state bill codifying abortion protections from receiving communion. Bucci told local CNN and NBC affiliates that while pedophilia is “horrible,” he believes abortion is worse.

“We are not talking about any other moral issue, where some may make it a comparison between pedophilia and abortion,” Bucci told CNN affiliate WJAR. “Pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone and this does.”

Abortion does not, of course, kill anyone so much as dislodge an innocuous collection of cells, not that anyone in the Catholic Church will ever admit it or bother to educate themselves . And pedophilia might not kill anyone, but victims of child molestation often suffer lifelong emotional and psychological d amage, and the Catholic Church has both ignored and even protected legions of clergy that inflicted that damage upon countless children . Not that you should bother Bucci with these facts .

“ Now, I don’t know what else I have to say about it, this is the teaching of the church. The Canon Law of the church, the Second Vatican Council, and the First Catechism of the church. I don’t know what more evidence I should have to present,” Bucci told WJAR .

So, sadly, legal abortion protectors in Bucci’s church won’t get any stale wafers, though maybe they’ll get points in the Afterlife for listening to sense instead of a collection of old men in robes .