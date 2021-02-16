David Boreanaz Supports Charisma Carpenter and Ray Fisher in Joss Whedon Buffy Backlash

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

Ray Fisher and Charisma Carpenter do not need a famous ’ 90s actor to corroborate their accounts of emotional abuse at the hands of Joss Whedon to be believed. Still, it certainly can’t help.

On Sunday, David Boreanaz wrote on Twitter:

It came amid a week of allegations against Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and once overlord of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Justice League actor Ray Fisher, Buffy and Angel actress Charisma Carpenter, co-stars Michelle Trachtenburg and Amber Benson, and former Buffy lead Sarah Michelle Gellar have all made statements now about Whedon. In response to Boreanaz, Carpenter said: “I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you’ve done to demonstrate that support privately as well.”



The LA Times also reports that Buffy S eason 6 actors Adam Busch, Tom Lenk, and Danny Strong also issued statements of support as well. [LA Times]

Rachel Lindsay continues to be the most resilient and outspoken Bachelorette contestant in the history of the franchise. After her explosive and widely discussed interview with former Bachelor head honcho Chris Harrison, who was benched by executives for his racist comments to Lindsay last week, she has rightfully taken aim at former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Harrison, and the franchise at large.



In a Reddit AMA on February 15, Lindsay referenced the fact that Brown had said the n-word on Instagram Live in May. But, more recently, a picture of Brown in Antebellum garb was circulated online. On Reddit, Lindsay wrote:



“This is why actions speak louder than words. This is why we have uncomfortable conversations and this could have really been a big teaching moment. We can’t continue on the path of pretending things that did not happen or running away from them. We did not “learn and grow” from that.”

She also revealed that she plans to step away from Bachelor Happy Hour, a podcast produced by ABC she hosts with fellow ex-contestant Becca Kufrin. “ Now I am just exhausted and really need to separate myself from direct affiliation with the franchise. I don’t want to be a part of something that is representative of the franchise at the moment.”

