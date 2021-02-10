Sarah Michelle Gellar Responds to Buffy Abuse Allegations: 'I Don't Want to Be Forever Associated With the Name Joss Whedon'

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

Earlier today, Charisma Carpenter shared a long and detailed personal testimony about her experience working for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel creator Joss Whedon, who she claimed “abused his power” and “created a toxic work environment since his early career.” Co-star Amber Benson voiced her support for Carpenter, and now, Buffy lead Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared her own statement as well



While she doesn’t directly reference Carpenter’s allegations, Gellar wrote on Instagram stories Wednesday:



“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon. I am more focused on raising my family and surviving the pandemic, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

It’s unclear from her statement if she corroborates Carpenter’s claims of abuse, which range from emotional manipulation to endangering her pregnancy and ultimately firing her for it.



This is also Gellar’s first time directly referencing any allegations of abuse by Whedon. Tangentially, in July 2020, her former stunt double claimed the director was emotionally volatile, and that throughout the series run, their relationship had swiftly deteriorated. When Whedon’s ex-wife wrote an essay for The Wrap detailing his abusive habits in their marriage, a spokesperson for Gellar told the outlet: “Sarah doesn’t comment on other people’s personal lives.”

In response to Gellar’s Instagram post, co-star Michelle Trachtenberg wrote: “Thank you for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman... to repost this. Because. This must be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior.” She later commented again: “You Are my rock!! What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!”

So, it seems that Erika Jayne is just going to post through it.

Some context: After an explosive lawsuit claimed her and husband Tom Girardi willingly participated in fraud, and used settlement money meant for victims his law firm represented for their personal use, including her career as a Real Housewife, the situation has only gotten worse.

Girardi’s brother Robert was named a conservator by the court earlier in February after the once powerhouse attorney suffered a “medical emergency.” According to Us Weekly, Robert filed a petition to the court to be appointed conservator, giving him control over his brother’s estate. In court in January, Girardi’s lawyers had also claimed he was not mentally capable of handling the situation, and they feared for his continued cognitive capabilities.

As the situation spiraled , Jayne continued to post on Instagram, while fellow Housewives co-star Dorit Kemsley tweeted Tuesday:



So, while Jayne weathers a deluge of public scrutiny, it would appear her co-stars stand behind her. It will be interesting then to see if Bravo stands behind her as well, and just how much has been filmed for the upcoming season.