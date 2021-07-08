Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed the Murder of George Floyd, Says Minneapolis Police Have Killed Her Uncle

Image : Brandon Bell ( Getty Images )

Last year, Darnella Frazier captured undeniable proof of police violence against Black citizens when she filmed Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now, she says she has lost a family member to police carelessness as the same police force that killed George Floyd has run down her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, during a high-speed chase.



According to The Washington Post, Leneal Frazier was killed in an accident involving three cars as police chased a robbery and carjacking suspect who fled during a traffic stop.

“MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle. … Another Black man lost his life in the hands of the police!” Frazier posted to Facebook. “Minneapolis police [have] cost my whole family a big loss … today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness.”

The crash was apparently so catastrophic it shook the house of a resident nearby watching television. And despite the fact that there were multiple cars involved in the wreck, police have not yet declared who was at fault for the accident, which occurred at an intersection where there was a traffic light. Officials are also looking into whether or not the police car was using its emergency light and siren at the time of the crash.

“‘When completed, the State Patrol [will] turn its findings over to the county attorney for review,” Bruce Gordon, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, told The Washington Post.”

According to The Justice Department, 7,000 have been killed as casualties of police chases between 1996-2015, with 72 of those deaths occurring in Minnesota. During the first three weeks of Derek Chauvin’s trial alone, the police murdered 64 people nationwide, half of whom were Black and Latinx, according to the New York Times.

As is nearly always the case, the police officer responsible for the death of Darnella Frazier’s uncle was not seriously injured. The suspect he was chasing remains at large.