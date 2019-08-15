Image: AP

The four women to accuse Danny Masterson of rape have filed a lawsuit against the actor, the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige.



According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the defendants are accused of conspiring to cover up the fact that Masterson allegedly sexually assaulted the women beginning in the early 2000s; allegations that first surfaced back in 2017.

“When those women came forward to report Masterson’s crimes, the Defendants conspired to and systematically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family’s privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress and silence and intimidate them,” the lawsuit says, asserting that the Church of Scientology was instrumental in helping to suppress crimes:

“Whether discovered during auditing or otherwise, Defendants forbid members from contacting police to report a crime committed by any member,” they claim. “The Institutional Defendants instruct their members and agents that reporting such instances to law enforcement is considered a ‘high crime’ and subjects the member to punishment.”

One of the women, Chrissie Bixler, was in a several years-long relationship with Masterson and said she joined Scientology “per his orders.” She accused Masterson of forcing her to have sex with him, and alleged he became violent when she didn’t. In one case, she said he dragged her “naked across their bedroom floor while berating her appearance. He then threw her, still naked, into the hall and locked the bedroom door.” Masterson’s other three accusers—identified as Bobette Riales, Jane Doe #1, and Jane Doe #2—describe being drugged by Masterson and subsequently sexually assaulted in similar fashions; upon trying to report the incidents, they said they were stalked and harassed.

Through his attorney, Masterson called the allegations “beyond ridiculous:”



“I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court— and look forward to it because the public will finally be able to learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her, and the others who jumped on the bandwagon, for the damage they caused me and my family.”

Meanwhile, investigators have failed to take meaningful action on the rape reports despite “overwhelming evidence.” Masterson was, however, dumped by his talent agency and dropped from the Netflix series The Ranch, in which he co-starred.