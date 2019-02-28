Image: Getty

Just shy of the two week mark since her divorce from Marty Caffrey was finalized, one of the realest housewives, Danielle Staub, has become betrothed to businessman Oliver Maier, who is also a duke and a vintner.



Maier is the Duke of Provence, and that sounds fancy as hell. But maybe that title doesn’t matter as much in France as it does on Downton Abbey, which is where my knowledge of the subject begins and ends. He also owns 15 vineyards, so that should keep the goblets of the fellow real housewives in attendance full for at least half an hour or so.

Staub, who has been engaged 20 times, said back in October, she wasn’t looking to get hitched again: “I mean I might get engaged another couple of times, but marriage is out of the question.”

But a duchess has the right to change her mind. The wedding is set to take place on March 4.

All of the Jonas Brothers’ significant others, including Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, are set to appear in the new video for their single, “Sucker.” It will be nice to see the family all back together again, if for no other reason than the fact I relish any opportunity to pretend it’s 2013.

