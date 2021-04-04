Daniel Kaluuya Urges Beanie Babies to Consider the Incel Demographic on Last Night's SNL

In an unhinged new sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live, host Daniel Kaluuya plays a frustrated Beanie Babies tag writer trying desperately to express himself in his art—which, again, is Beanie Baby tags.
Like all great artists, his bosses, played by SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant, just don’t get it, man. They reject all his pitches, including a penguin who’s depressed about no one wanting to fuck him, a mountain lion who dropped his phone in the toilet while he was trying to have a Facetime threesome with an unvaccinated couple he met online, and a rainbow unicorn kitty covid denier. So, a purple bear memorializing a woman who was essentially murdered by paparazzi is totally kid-appropriate, but not a DM-sliding seal? Make it make sense, Ty Inc.!
Watch the sketch below—and if you need a few more ways to kill five minutes of time, might I suggest Kaluuya’s opening monologue, Chloe Fineman’s latest Britney Spears talk show bit, and St. Vincent’s Candy Darling-channeling performance?
