Daniel Kaluuya Urges Beanie Babies to Consider the Incel Demographic on Last Night's SNL

In an unhinged new sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live, host Daniel Kaluuya plays a frustrated Beanie Babies tag writer trying desperately to express himself in his art—which, again, is Beanie Baby tags .

Like all great artists, his bosses, played by SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant, just don’t get it, man. They reject all his pitches, including a penguin who’s depressed about no one wanting to fuck him, a mountain lion who dropped his phone in the toilet while he was trying to have a Facetime threesome with an unvaccinated couple he met online , and a rainbow unicorn kitty covid denier. So, a purple bear memorializing a woman who was essentially murdered by paparazzi is totally kid-appropriate, but not a DM-sliding seal? Make it make sense, Ty Inc.!

Watch the sketch below— and if you need a few more ways to kill five minutes of time, might I suggest Kaluuya’s opening monologue, Chloe Fineman’s latest Britney Spears talk show bit, and St. Vincent’s Candy Darling-channeling performance?