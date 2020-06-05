Dance Moms Terror Abby Lee Miller Apologizes for Being Racist

Image : Getty

The world is on fire and as it burns, every bad person is scuttling out of the woodwork brandishing their bad opinions like cockroaches waggling their little antennae in search of sustenance. Here is a new example! Abby Lee Miller, the spray-tanned nightmare woman who found Jojo Siwa and ruled over a dance studio in Pittsburgh with an iron fist, has been forced to apologize for being racist.



Adriana Smith, whose daughter Kamryn appeared on Season 8 of the show, called out Miller in a multi-slide Instagram post, saying that Miller told her that the only reason her child was on the show is because she needed a “sprinkle of color,” and then also telling Smith, “I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64- don’t be stupid.” This burn isn’t even sick, it’s just deeply stupid, relatively uncreative, and, yes, fucking racist!!!

Anyway, Miller or her PR person or someone with a lick of sense for this dollar-store Paula Deen-ass dance tyrant has issued an apology of the sort that I’m sure we’ll be seeing much more of as time passes and racist assholes are flushed out of the woodwork and forced to atone for their sins in public.

Sure, Abby! Okay! [Hollywood Life]

Let’s just address the updates with Lea Michele and her bullshit briefly and then move right the fuck on, yeah?



Elizabeth Aldrich, who was Michele’s understudy in Ragtime on Broadway, hopped on Twitter Wednesday to share her experiences. In case y0u were wondering, it wasn’t great!

“She demeaned the crew and threatened to have people fired if she was in anyway displeased,” Aldrich tweeted. “I used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things she would do. She was 12. She was terrifying.” I don’t doubt that a 12-year-old Lea Michele was somehow more terrifying than she is now—high on her own supply of a 2.7 octave vocal range and the most earnest Broadway singing face the world has seen to date. Great. Add this to the list, but then counter it with the following statement from an actor who played her boyfriend on Glee.

“Personally, my interactions with Lea [Michele] were really positive. She was awesome to be around and was openly friendly to everybody I witnessed,” Dean Geyer, an Australian actor who played her boyfriend Brody Weston, said. That’s nice for him! Seems like she was a real asshole to everyone else, though, so I don’t know, man, draw your own conclusions (I have.) Thank you! [Hollywood Life/Us Weekly]