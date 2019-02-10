Five Women Have Accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of Sexual Misconduct

Three women have come forward and accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct, bringing the new total to five women with allegations against him.



According to NY Daily News, the three new allegations date back as far as ten years—one in 2008, another in 2013, and the most recent in 2015. Mark Heller, Gooding’s lawyer, disregarded their claims by saying, “If there was any evidence it would have already been presented to the grand jury. The allegations will never result in a conviction for anything.”

I n 2012, Jezebel spoke to three women who claimed Gooding Jr. entered Maloney’s Tavern in Albuquerque, New Mexico and assaulted a number of its patrons. One woman, who elected to be identified by her first name Sara, said he “proceeded to sexually harass a number of the [women there] and assault (punch) a [man] for attempting to take a picture of Cuba receiving a lap dance... The sexual harassment occurred when women would be taking pictures with him; he would grab butt cheeks during the picture taking and when women reacted negatively to that, he would proceed to either touch women’s breasts or tell them that he ‘loved them.’ He told me that he loved me because his wife’s name is also Sara.”

The actor is expected to appear in New York City court Tuesday for an arraignment on forcible touching charges stemming from two events: an attack in October 2018 and an incident at Manhattan’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on June 9, where a woman claims Gooding Jr. groped her breast without her permission, NBC New York reports.