Courtney Stodden Says Chrissy Teigen Hasn't Actually Reached Out to Them

In May, Courtney Stodden revealed to the Daily Beast the online abuse they had endured at the hands of Chrissy Teigen, who told the then-teenager to “go to sleep forever ” and that “I hate you,” as well as accusing Stodden of being on drugs. Teigen later “apologized,” although I wouldn’t quite call it that. Neither would Stodden, who told TMZ Wednesday that Teigen had not reached out to them, and that “they have no idea what Teigen’s talking about.”

TMZ, who spoke with Stodden Wednesday, also reports that Stodden still sees Teigen as a “bully playing the victim in order to garner some sympathy”—TMZ’s words, not Stodden’s.



Curiously, TMZ also caught Teigen on Tuesday, who told paps in Los Angeles that she might be in the “cancel club” forever: “I don’t know, it could be forever, I have no idea, I don’t know.” Teigen also told paps that she is “not getting involved in anyone’s shit ever again,” and “All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice.” In that encounter with the paps, she also said she most definitely had reached out to Stodden.



What’s the truth? I’m not quite sure it matters! It seems that, despite overarching displays of extreme remorse on social media, Teigen has not handled her self-imposed online isolation as well as she could . In an Instagram post just last week, she waxed poetic about the trauma of being an exceedingly wealthy person accused of bad behavior, lounging on couches when they could instead be tweeting about how they left dog shit on the floor for the cleaners to pick up:



Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u



The best thing for everyone involved would be for Teigen to leave both the press and Stodden alone, truly.