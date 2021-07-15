Chrissy Teigen Is Not Enjoying Her Time in the 'Cancel Club'

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of a fire it set by itself, Chrissy Teigen is being candid about her emotions on social media once more and she sounds like she’s having a hard time.

Advertisement

To recap: in June, Courtney Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen used to publicly tweet terrible things at them about taking a “dirt nap,” and then in private, telling them that “I can’t wait for you to die.” When these quotes came to light, Teigen was met with a lot of criticism, and she retreated from her preferred platform, Twitter. Her output on social media since has been primarily on Instagram, where she has kept up a steady stream of carefully curated pictures that show her living her glamorous yet relatable life as a very famous and rich mother of two : Here are some Sriracha varietals she bought in a grocery store in Tuscany, sandwiched between a post promoting her her Everyday Vacay robes and a photo of her and her husband, John Legend.

But the carefully constructed wall Teigen built on social media came tumbling down once more, as she revealed to the world, with this photo of her legs wearing jeans, that she is having a tough time.

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!”

She goes on to say that being silent is difficult for her and that it’s hard to talk about the difficulties of being canceled because you sound “whiney” if you do so. She misses the people she used to communicate with daily (on Twitter, I guess?) and her absence from the public sphere is affecting her more than she lets on. “All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day,” she wrote, before jokingly imploring that if there is a “cancel club reunion,” she’d love to attend.

Teigen has not tweeted since June 18, where she issued a statement clearing up allegations of racism lodged against her by former Project Runway contestant Michael Costello. The kindest possible reading of this caption is that Teigen is having a hard time facing the consequences of her actions in private, by herself, without the constant stream of approval she got from faceless strangers willing to throw themselves at her feet and scream “YAS, WE LOVE U MAMA” every time she posted . Living without this stream of compliments and unbridled praise must be difficult. But now, maybe Teigen is getting a taste of what it’s like to be actually normal— to live in a world where people hold you to the fire for your shit and you can’t do much else about it—and is now struggling with the adjustment. [Instagram]

Just a little goss dump about the current season of Real Housewives of New York, which is messy as hell, and also, no one is watching it? Page Six reports that the ratings for this season are lower than they’ve ever been, and that the reunion special, which was supposed to film on August 5, has been postponed and is on hold until September.

Advertisement

It seems that many of the fans who have watched these terrible women for years are upset that Eboni Williams and Leah McSweeney, the newest additions to the cast, are talking about race on the show, because almost every episode this season has ended in a fight about race.

From Page Six:

“Leah and Eboni are not a good fit for this show. #Rhony used to be my favorite franchise. Now all they do is bickering and talking about race. It sucks. I miss the old days with Bethenny or Carol or even f***ing Jill Zarin…,” one fan tweeted. Another chimed in, “@BravoTV There is a time and a place for discussions of race & racism and, I’m sorry, ‘Real Housewives’ just ain’t one of ‘em. Don’t be dumb; stick to the formula. Keep it fun.”

Advertisement

Cool. Another reason, maybe, that the fans are upset and are uninterested in this season is because Ramona Singer is possibly on her way out, though s he responded to a fan who asked if she had been fired by saying “no.” That’s that, I guess, but also, Ramona’s entire shtick this season has demonstrated just how deep her immaturity lies. The franchise itself is stale not because of the new people, but because while Ramona Singer’s body is currently in 2021, her mind and spirit are elsewhere—trapped in the liminal space between the present and whenever she was her most famous and “fun.” [Page Six]