Couple Who Allegedly Started a Deadly Wildfire With Their Gender Reveal Party Now Facing a Jail Reveal Party

The couple allegedly at the center of one of last years’ devastating wildfires in California—which destroyed 23,000 acres, five homes, 15 other buildings, and ultimately cost the life a firefighter—have rightfully been indicted on a lot of charges stemming from the fact that they wanted people to know what sort of genitals their baby had so badly they reportedly killed a man.



Advertisement

Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr and Angela Renee Jimenez allegedly started the fires with “a smoke generating pyrotechnic device” they used to reveal their baby’s gender at their party, creating a fire that burned for 23 days and injured 13 people, ultimately killing Charlie Morton, a veteran firefighter of 14 years. According to the Guardian, the couple has been indicted on 30 counts:

“The charges, which were based on 34 witness testimonies given to a grand jury, along with 434 exhibits presented, include one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, three felony counts of recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury, four felony counts of recklessly causing a fire to inhabited structures and 22 misdemeanor counts of recklessly causing fire to property of another.”

According to San Bernardino C ounty DA Jason Anderson, per the Guardian:

“ You’re obviously dealing with lost lives, you’re dealing with injured lives, and you’re dealing with people’s residences that were burned and their land that was burned,” Anderson said. “That encompasses a lot of, not only emotion, but damage, both financially and psychologically.”

Of course, this isn’t the only couple who has set their state on fire to entertain guests at a party with pointless blue or pink explosions. The same thing happened in 2017 in Arizona, and a s of April 2021, four people have been killed during gender reveal parties this year alone. As an alternative to anyone considering hosting a deadly celebration of a fetus’s developing reproductive organs, might I suggest accepting the fact that no one gives a shit?