Cop Who Raided Breonna Taylor's Apartment & Sued Her Boyfriend For Emotional Distress Will Be Torturing Her Family With a Book

Image : Jon Cherry ( Getty Images )

I said this last week but I suppose I must say it once more, they will give anyone a book deal these days. But the latest addition to the crop of people who push a few hundred unneeded pages into the world is by far the worst. According to HuffPost, one of the police officers who raided Breonna Taylor’s home on the night she was killed, Jonathan Mattingly, is writing a book about what happened. It’s title: “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy.” The book will be distributed by Simon & Schuster, the same publishing house responsible for Mike Pence’s two upcoming books.

Advertisement

Mattingly is the same officer who filed a lawsuit against Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, claiming that Walker’s actions on the night of the raid caused him emotional distress and trauma. Walker, who says the police didn’t identify themselves when they were banging on the door, fired a single shot at officers on the night of the raid, believing them to be intruders. (Walker was a licensed carrier.) In response, Mattingly and his fellow officers shot over two dozen bullets into the apartment.

While Simon & Schuster will be distributing this absolute garbage, Post Hill Press, the independent publishing house that commissioned the book, is the group responsible for its existence. Some other notable people who have published with Post Hill include, Alan Dershowitz, Ben Shapiro, Matt Gaetz, and Laura Loomer. The company prides itself on publishing Christian and politically conservative works like its recent best-seller, “ Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in America.” Whatever version of the “truth” Mattingly will be pushing in this new book can go directly into the flames, where it probably belonged in the first place.