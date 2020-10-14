Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Says the Police Didn't Try to Help After They Shot Her

Image : Getty

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, sat down with Gayle King on Wednesday to paint a more complete picture of the terror the two faced the night police burst into the apartment and fatally shot Taylor, and their unwillingness to help her while she lay dying.



Advertisement

Walker describes the day leading up to the shooting as normal, telling King that the two had gone on a walk and out to eat. They were laying in bed watching a movie when Walker heard what he said was “a loud bank on the door,” but got no response when he asked who was there.

“I’m a million per cent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he said, according to the Guardian. “If they had knocked on the door and say who it was, we could hear them. It was dead silent.” He went to the door feeling “deathly afraid,” and grabbed his gun. Had he known it was the police on the other side of the door, he would have opened it. . B efore he knew it, the door flew off its hinges, and Walker, thinking it was a home invasion, fired a single shot. Then the police opened fire:

“I’ve never been to war. But I assume that’s what war probably sounds like,” he said. He had been holding Taylor’s hand during the gunfire when he heard her scream. “I pulled her down to the ground. But, you know, she was scared so she just didn’t get down,” he said. When shots stopped, Walker said Taylor was alive and bleeding. He called his mother as he held her. “I told her that somebody just kicked in the door and shot Breonna. And she’s freaking out at this point. But she told me to call 911. So I did,” Walker said.

Advertisement

When Walker realized police were at the door, he thought they were responding to his call. He approached them, but found their guns drawn.

Walker said an officer asked him if he was hit with any bullets. When he said no, the officer replied: “That’s unfortunate.”

At no point did any police move to help Taylor while she lay bleeding, and in SWAT footage it’s possible to hear one officer say, “Let’s go ahead and move out. All right, she’s done. ” Walker learned that Taylor had died from a newscast he saw while he was being held in a jail cell.

“To the world she’s just a hashtag, a picture, and all of that,” he said. “But to me it was much more. More than a girlfriend too. I think that’s what I want the world to know the most. That was my best friend… The most important person pretty much to me on Earth. And they took her.”