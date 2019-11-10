Constance Wu is Finally Free...of the Constraints of a Regular Paycheck

Somewhere in Hollywood, Constance Wu is crying tears of joy. After six seasons, ABC has decided to cancel Fresh Off the Boat, its sitcom about a Taiwanese-American family living in 1990s Florida.



After its renewal last spring, Fresh Off the Boat was in the news when star Constance Wu went on Twitter and Instagram to express her intense displeasure at having to return to her extremely popular sitcom. She later clarified that the renewal had stopped her from accepting another (presumably more “artistically challenging”) project.

I can’t help but imagine how Wu is celebrating her freedom from the apparent monotony of sitcom life. Can’t you picture it? Wu relaxing on a velvet chaise, draped in a Cruella de Vil-style coat (perhaps similar to the one J-Lo wrapped her in during that iconic scene from Hustlers), sipping champagne with a knowing smile on her face.

After undergoing surgery on her vocal cords this week, Miley Cyrus is on vocal rest. That’s right—no talking, no singing, just blissful silence. Apparently the issue was discovered last month when the singer was hospitalized for tonsillitis.

Perhaps this silence comes as a welcome respite after last month, when Cyrus came under fire for cringeworthy comments she made which implied that queerness was something people choose in an effort to avoid shitty men.

Cyrus appears to be recovering at her parents home in Nashville, with help from her boyfriend, Cody Simpson—probably leaving her no time to share her questionable commentary on queerness. But there’s always Twitter.

