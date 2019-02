Image: Getty

In honor of the host-less Academy Awards, we are forgoing the live blogs of years past in favor of an open thread, hosted, much like the Academy Awards, by the people. Please feel free to discuss amongst yourselves the gowns, the glamour, and the congenial back-patting of Hollywood’s rich and famous below and follow our cutting commentary and banter on Twitter @Jezebel.

Awards season! It’s almost over! WE MADE IT.