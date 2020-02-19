Comedian Chlóe Hilliard Explains 'Big Dick Energy'

When comedian and author Chloé Hilliard stopped by Jezebel to talk about her new book, a collection of autobiographical essays titled F*ck Your Diet: And Other Things My Thighs Tell Me, she also taught us a thing or two about the power of BDE or Big Dick Energy.



Although the word “diet” is front and center, Hilliard’s book is more about breaking down body image expectations not just through discussions of weight, but also race, sexuality, and pop culture. “When I first started writing F*ck Your Diet, honestly, it was for me,” she says. The book indeed reads like a diary with entries ranging from embarrassing dating mishaps to reflections on media at large. (Hilliard worked as a journalist for 10 years before making the switch to comedy.)

So how, exactly, does Big Dick Energy fit into all of this? In the video above, Hilliard explains why the key to this philosophy is to “worry about yourself, and let the confidence exude.”