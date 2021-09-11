Ashton Kutcher popped by the set of ESPN to give his predictions for the college football games that are apparently happening this weekend because knowing what sports are? Actor trait!

While speaking to the panel of anchors outside in front of a huge crowd of college sports fans, the people assembled behind him started chanting “Take a shower!” in r eference to that interview he and wife Mila Kunis gave earlier this year where they revealed they don’t really bathe that much , TMZ reports.

It was loud enough that it got picked up by the mics on set! Watch the video belo w:

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn were spotted together in public, which is legal. [ Us Weekly

just needs a Tony to complete her EGOT. [ In case you missed it, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars runner-up Ra’Jah O’Hara only spent $600 on her season 6 wardrobe, all of which she says she designed and made herself. [ Pink News

only spent $600 on her season 6 wardrobe, all of which she says she designed and made herself. [ Penelope Cruz won Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Parallel Mothers, and Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Screenplay for The Lost Daughter. [ Deadline

won Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Parallel Mothers, and won Best Screenplay for The Lost Daughter. [ The devil works hard but SEO fetishists work harder!!!! In what world is “ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed the banner on their website in order of 9/11" a story?? [ Page Six

and changed the banner on their website in order of 9/11" a story?? [ Nicki Minaj has a new song with Brandy , Keke Wyatt , and Tamar Braxton . [ Bossip

