When it comes to the biggest-name award shows, each year seems to bring new ratings lows. But the CMT Awards, which were held in Nashville on Monday night, bucked that trend. The show earned a 521% viewership increase this year, after its broadcast aired live on CBS and Paramount Plus for the first time ever. All these new viewers really raised the stakes for the show’s red carpet, so did the stars deliver looks worthy of 5 million eyeballs? Let’s examine.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie loves a sparkly mini-dress, but this leopard print number is a disaster, from the double straps to the jagged black boob lace.
LeAnn Rimes
The sexy, shimmery nightgown action? Yes, love it. The asymmetrical pretzel cut out in the middle of her chest? Could do without that one.
Jessie James Decker
Forget the Fashion Nova-worthy dress—these heels are nothing less than an abomination. A clear-toed shoe is really the worst of all possible worlds, serving the world the less-than delightful vision of full-frontal foot cleavage without even offering the wearer the breezy and comfortable open-toe experience. Jail for these shoes.
MacKenzie Porter
The idea of a dress that looks like stuff normally worn under a dress—a petticoat, a bodysuit—is fun. But dresses aren’t just ideas, they’re clothes. And this one is ugly.
Taylor Lautner
Most overly-textured suits just end up looking like couch upholstery from a nookie motel. This one is not the exception.
Monica
Let’s be honest, most of the CMT fashions were relatively bland. Which means that, despite not particularly enjoying this Rick Owens look as an ensemble, I love the fact that Monica wore it. Lady is dressed like she’s going to an entirely different party than everyone else.
Hannah Dasher
A throwback country music look gets a “yes” every time. Also, if we’re grading by hair height—and we definitely should be—this is an A+.
Gayle King
Appreciate the carpet color coordination, but other than that Gayle kind of looks like she just rolled out of bed.
Anthony Mackie
Why do Falcon’s shoes have chickenpox?
Jenna Paulette
Now this is a mess. Refuses to commit fully to classic country fashion, but is also determined not to execute any other idea well, either. The brown is hideous, and an unfinished hem only works if it’s clearly intentional. Instead, it kind of looks like whoever was making this disaster just gave up halfway through.
Karamo Brown
There’s an awful lot going on here, but I like the cowboy boots with baggy jeans. Still, the mismatched pant legs tip it into “too much” territory for me, and my personal vendetta against chambray means that the shirt gets a no as well.
Antoni Porowski
Not loving the clown shoes, but this is a pretty great suit! Another nod to the bright pink carpet without being too matchy-matchy.
Meghan Linsey
Is this the best look of the night? No, absolutely not. Though I am a sucker for the 2000s fashion revival. This is some hideous/glorious velour sweatsuit realness. If it doesn’t say “JUICY” back there, I’ll be severely disappointed.
