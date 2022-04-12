When it comes to the biggest-name award shows, each year seems to bring new ratings lows. But the CMT Awards, which were held in Nashville on Monday night, bucked that trend. The show earned a 521% viewership increase this year, after its broadcast aired live on CBS and Paramount Plus for the first time ever. All these new viewers really raised the stakes for the show’s red carpet, so did the stars deliver looks worthy of 5 million eyeballs? Let’s examine.