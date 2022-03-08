The 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards were held in Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, exclusively streaming online for the first time ever. So, if you didn’t happen to tune in on Amazon Prime Video, you might not have caught all of the night’s big looks from stars like Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Matt James and more.

M ost importantly, you might have also missed co-host Dolly Parton, one of the very best people this nation, nay, the world, has ever produced. Class act that she always is, Parton started the show with a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine. “I don’t want to be political, and this is not; I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that,” she said. “But I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”

“So why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?” she added. Amen, Miz Parton.