In 2018, Christine Blasey Ford came forward to allege that then-Supreme Court Justice nominee and current Justice Brett Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers. Many media outlets noted how odd it was that Ford’s own family remained silent amid the outpouring of support from friends and her husband’s family. Now, new reports claim that Ford’s father did, in fact, offer his support—to Brett Kavanaugh’s father on the golf course.

A new book by Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway and former Clarence Thomas Clerk Carrie Severino attempts to call Ford’s testimony into question by revealing that several golfers at the Burning Tree Club in Bethesda, Maryland witnessed Ralph Ford apologizing to Ed Kavanaugh and being offered forgiveness by way of a manly handshake. This “bombshell” does not actually break any story wide open as most of us have long known rich dudes love prioritizing being in clubs with other rich dudes over women’s safety.

Even reports from last year heavily indicated that Blasey was worried about all the awkwardness his daughter’s testimony might cause down at the club. Last September, just after Blasey Ford stepped forward as Kavanaugh’s accuser, Politico ran a story revealing the entanglement of Ford’s family with Kavanaugh’s, who reportedly looked out for one another whether it was a house being foreclosed on or a son accused of trying to rape classmates:



“Ford’s father, Ralph Blasey, was president of the all-male Burning Tree Golf Club in Bethesda, where Kavanaugh’s father, Ed — former president of the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association, a trade group — has also been an active member, according to a member of the club. Burning Tree declined to discuss its membership. The families crossed paths in other ways: Kavanaugh’s mother, a former circuit judge in Montgomery County, Md., heard a foreclosure case in 1996 involving the Blaseys’ home, dismissing the case and barring the lender from revisiting the issue — allowing the couple to stay put.”

And as Ford’s colleagues, classmates, and neighbors wrote letters in support of her character, a letter from her family was written by her in-laws. When the Washington Post asked Ralph Blasey if he supported his daughter, who had been forced from her home by an onslaught of death threats after accusing Kavanaugh, Blasey gave the following hypothetical statement of support, careful to avoid actually supporting his daughter in the first-person:

“I think all of the Blasey family would support her. I think her record stands for itself. Her schooling, her jobs and so on,” he said before hanging up. Moments later, after picking up the phone a second time, he added: “I think any father would have love for his daughter.”

Note that Blasey’s third-person statement to the press in regards to his daughter is in the conditional perfect tense, which provides some insight into the likely conditions of his support for her. If allegations of the golf course apology are true, then coupled with the Ted Bundy-esque third-person speculation on loving his own kid, then I would have doubts about the reliability of his loyalties.