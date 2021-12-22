What we would give to read the group chats within the Selling Sunset cast right now! In a surprise to absolutely no one, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have called it quits just five months after confirming their relationship to the public on Instagram.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, one of the co-owners of the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group and his costar Stause shared statements on their respective Instagram pages to wax poetic about their conscious uncoupling. In lieu of opting for a simply, “we’re broken up so please respect our privacy” post, both parties appeared to go the messier route of airing just a tad bit of their dirty laundry in the process.

In her post, Stause shared that she’s “tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.” She continued:

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly. Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Based on that, it seems all too likely that the duo had differing opinions on children, considering Stause has been vocal in the past about wanting kids. For Jason’s part, in his chaotic post, he called her the “most amazing girlfriend” he ever had and claimed it was the “most fulfilling relationship” of his life. As though that wasn’t enough, he concluded by saying that “loving her and having her” in his life was “the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Seems like you’re already regretting this one to me, bud!