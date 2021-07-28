Chrishell Stause is Instagram- official with that buff twin Jason Oppenheim from that TV show everyone likes. What’s it called—Selling Sunset? Well anyway, he was her boss and now he’s her boyfriend, or whatever the kids call themselves these days. Good for her! The last time we checked in on her love life, she was divorced on television.



On Instagram, Chrishell captioned a photo of herself with the cast and new BF Jason: “The JLo effect.” Everyone was quick to cheer her on, including Jason himself, who left a heart emoji. Coworker Mary Fitzgerald added, “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy! 😍❤️” while twin Brett wrote: “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.” Well, guess that clears up any doubt the rest of you still had!

Love is in the air in sunny Capri!

I’d also like to note for a quick second how gargantuan Mary’s sometimes- boyfriend-fiance-husband is. Wow! That’s a tall dude.

For the uninitiated, Chrishell was infamously divorced while filming the second season of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, during which nasty ex-husband Justin Hartley broke the news via text message. Classy stuff. He later filed to make the divorce official in November 2019, telling the courts the two had “irreconcilable differences.” Probably that more people watched her show than whatever season they’re on of This Is Us.



