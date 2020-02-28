Chris Matthews Is Allegedly a Creep Both On and Off Camera

Image : Getty

MSNBC host Chris Matthews made headlines this week for defending creepy shit presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has said for seemingly no reason save for the fact that Matthews also has a history of being a creep.



In the past, Matthews has been called out for commenting on women’s appearances on-air while they are just trying to do their jobs. He also allegedly joked that he wanted to roofie Hillary Clinton rather than interview her. Now, journalist Laura Bassett says that a 2017 essay she wrote for HuffPost detailing gross comments made by an older, married cable news host was about Matthews.

Advertisement

In the original essay, she says that he instructed a makeup artist to “Keep putting makeup on her,” until “I’ll fall in love with her.” Weeks later, he told the makeup artist “Make sure you wipe this off her face after the show. We don’t make her up so some guy at a bar can look at her like this” after eyeing the red dress she was wearing and asking if she was going out later.

Bassett was prompted to name Matthews as the mystery creep in the essay after an exchange with Elizabeth Warren at this week’s debates in which Matthews insinuated a former Bloomberg employee was lying when she claimed the presidential candidate once asked her if she was going to “Kill it” upon learning of her pregnancy even though a third party has also admitted to hearing the exchange.



“And why would [Bloomberg] lie?” Matthews asked Warren. “Just to protect himself?”

Advertisement

In light of Bassett’s newest GQ essay outing Matthews as the makeup chair harasser, his touchiness with Warren about a gross conversation overheard by a third party seems a lot more self-serving.