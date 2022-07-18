I know I’m not the only one who’s hoped that someday Chris Evans and I would bump into each other. We’d talk, laugh, flirt, and a mere 30 minutes into our exchange Captain American himself would realize, “wow, I want to spend my life with this person.” While promoting Netflix’s The Gray Man, where he plays an assassin alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, Evans basically said that fantasy is going to be the reality for some lucky, lucky human.

In an interview with Shondaland, Evans opened up like never before after the interviewer—who clearly understood her assignment—asked if there’s “anything in real life that you’ve been that laser-focused on?”



“The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” Evans said.

Please, please, tell us more!

“I mean, look—I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of—even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.” I need a minute.

“Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with,” our newest Buzz Lightyear continued. “Yes, so maybe it’s that”

You might be onto something here, Evans. I can’t be 100 percent positive but I’m totally and completely available to explore this idea with you. Call me, e-mail me, stalk me, seriously, whatever, I’m ready to help you find some answers.

Evans most recently dated Jenny Slate after they met on the set of the 2017 film Gifted. Even after they broke up, Slate had nothing but incredible things to say about her ex. “Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” she told Vulture in 2018. “To the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart.”



Yeah, I can definitely relate to that feeling.



“He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them,” Slate continued. “It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored if you could paint it.” Slate clearly moved on (she married writer Ben Shattuck in 2021) but how you could ever leave a man you describe as having a golden heart, is beyond me.

Evans has also been linked to actress Jessica Biel, who he co-starred in the disastrous 2005 film London, and Minka Kelly who reportedly just ended her relationship with comedian and Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.



Then, of course, there’s Lizzo, who spoke for us all in September when she joked that Evans got her pregnant. Lizzo eventually shared on TikTok that he slid into her DMs to respond, saying “Hi! I just heard about our little bundle of joy, my mother will be so happy lol.”

To no one’s surprise, Evans’ response was funny, thoughtful, and lovely—just like I imagine our life together will be.