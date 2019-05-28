Image: Getty

I know what you’re thinking: Chris Brown disrespectful??? But that’s no typo in the headline. Brown missed a meeting in France with the woman who accused him of raping her in January, which resulted in one of the woman’s lawyers contending that Brown “has thumbed his nose at and shown disrespect for the French legal system.” Shocker.

Brown, according to his accuser’s French lawyer, Jean-Marc Descoubes, was not legally obligated to attend the meeting, reports the Associated Press. Given that, it’s not much of a surprise that he didn’t show. Nonetheless, Descoubes said he may request a warrant if Brown doesn’t show up a second time. Or, he’ll request that the preliminary investigation be closed, allowing for an investigative judge to take over.

“DISRESPECTFUL” was one of the words Brown used to deny the allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post from January. “THIS B!TCH LYIN’” he added. “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP!” The week after he was accused, Brown reportedly filed a defamation charge against his accuser.

Brown was allowed to leave France after being detained during the initial phase of the investigation, despite said investigation remaining open. Brown was accused of raping a woman with two other men, who also didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, called a “confrontation” in France.

“His failure to appear today is very unfair to my client, but I assure him that my client will not be deterred from seeking justice,” said Gloria Allred, Brown’s accuser’s American lawyer.