A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
LatestNews

Charlottesville Topples Three White Supremacist Statues

Monuments to two Confederate generals as well as a third celebrating Lewis and Clark were removed on Saturday.

mrsblog
Harron Walker
7
1
Alerts
Image for article titled Charlottesville Topples Three White Supremacist Statues
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Virginia city of Charlottesville finally took down its statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson on Saturday, CNN reports.

Advertisement

The removal is the culmination of about five years of continued action. In 2017, white supremacists and neo-Nazis convened in the city to protest the municipal government’s decision to remove the two monuments—one of whom, James Fields, murdered antiracist counter-protester Heather Heyer with his car.

“This should have happened a long time ago,” said Zyahna Bryant, who started a petition to remove the statues of Lee and Jackson in 2016 when she was in high school, at a press conference Saturday, per CNN. “To the young people out there, I hope that this empowers you to pick up on the issues that matter, and to take charge in your own cities and communities.

During an emergency midday meeting Saturday afternoon, the Charlottesville city council unanimously voted to remove a third statue depicting Meriweather Lewis and William Clark—key figures in the United States’ government’s 19th Century colonization of Indigenous American land—along with Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea.

Harron Walker

Freelance journalist (GQ, W, Esquire, elsewhere), here on weekends

DISCUSSION

snide-o-mite
Snide-O-Mite

But how will we learn history now?

-Washington Post comments section