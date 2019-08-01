Image: Getty

Back in June, not long after NCIS actor Pauley Perrette announced that she was leaving the hit CBS show, Perrette tweeted that she was “terrified” of NCIS star Mark Harmon “attacking” her. In 2018, she claimed she experienced “multiple physical assaults” on set, and that is why she chose to leave the show once and for all. According to Deadline, CBS’s President of Entertainment Kelly Kahl was asked to address the accusations on Tuesday at the networks’ Television Critics Association summer tour day. Her answer leaves a lot to be desired.



She said:

“I can’t speak to to what she’s addressing in her tweets. She came to us with a workplace concern, we immediately investigated it and resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction and we’re very happy to have her on the air with us this year. I don’t think she’d be back with us if she had huge concerns.”

To clarify—Perrette has not announced publicly that she has rejoined the cast of NCIS, but she will return to the CBS network in 2020 for a forthcoming comedy series titled Broke.

Kahl’s language feels a bit misleading to me. If they (CBS, Harmon, Perrette and anyone else involved) truly “resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction,” wouldn’t Perrette return to NCIS? Or release a statement about her decision? Kahl’s quote feels like a hop, skip and a jump away from dubbing the actor a “liar,” but who cares—she’s still in the CBS family, and that’s all that matters, right?

Perrette has yet to respond publicly, but I certainly hope she does, and soon.