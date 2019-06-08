Photo: Getty

Shortly after CBS announced Pauley Perrette’s departure from the network’s hit show NCIS, the actress posted a series of Tweets alleging that all had not been well on set. The thread insinuated that the actress had experienced more than one instance of physical abuse while filming the show, and the toxic environment had directly lead to her departure.

On Friday, the actress revived her statement, again on Twitter, this time suggesting that the show’s star Mark Harmon had been responsible for her distress. Per Deadline, the actress tweeted that she would definitely not be returning to NCIS:

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me,” the Tweet said. “I have nightmares about it.”

A second Tweet followed containing photos of what Perrette said was a crew member’s puffy and bruised eye, allegedly injured in an attack from Harmon’s dog.



“I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew!” she wrote in a photo caption. “And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job.”

When Deadline reached out to the network for details, CBS sent along its original, nondescript statement from 2018: “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”