Cardi B Slams Bitter Right-Wing Grifter Who Called Her 'Illiterate'

With a book coming out later this year, Crandace Bowens could use all the publicity she can get! That’s probably why she decided to talk shit about Cardi B in a recent interview with fascist media hobgoblin Ben Shapiro, telling him that the “WAP” evangelist’s Elle interview with Democratic nominee Joe Biden last month was an example of “pandering” and “one of the biggest insults” to Black America, per Insider, as Cardi is nothing more than an “illiterate rapper.”
Cardi is obviously not OK with this! And she’s making her feelings known. In a series of Instagram videos uploaded over the weekend, the rapper fired back at all the “nasty things” that Brenda said about her.
“Why wouldn’t Joe Biden sit down with me?” Cardi said in the clip. “I have millions of followers, and I pay millions in taxes. I have the number one song in this country. I got the number one song in fucking the United Kingdom. I have the number one song in Australia. I have the number one song in New Zealand. I’m heard all around the world. So, just like I can make people pop their pussy and have a good time and make them feel like a bad bitch, I can also encourage millions of followers to go vote.”
Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are ramping up their calls to boycott Disney’s live-action Mulan remake, which hits Chinese theaters on Friday.
According to Vice, the boycott effort began a little over a year ago after actress Liu Yifei, who plays the titular role in the film, made a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo speaking out against the movement and voicing her support for local authorities violently suppressing local protesters. “What a shame for Hong Kong,” she wrote, sharing an article about the pro-democracy demonstrations. “I support the police, you can hit me now.”
“Because Disney kowtows to Beijing and Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to boycott Mulan,” tweeted prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Friday. “Liu isn’t a victim somehow caught in the geopolitical crossfire. Neither is she an icon of feminism if she ignores the suffering of female protesters. She’s instead an icon of authoritarianism, willfully betraying the values Hollywood purports to champion.”
Quick heads up to, uhhhhh, every woman in America who thinks she’s sexting with Jason Mantzoukas right now? You’re not. That’s your husband, who’s being really fucking weird!!
According to this viral Reddit post that I haven’t verified (not for a gig with no healthcare benefits!), some guy has decided to catfish his wife by pretending to be Mantzoukas because that’s who his wife’s “hall pass” is—i.e., theperson she can sleep with and he can’t get mad about—and he wanted to know if she’d do it.
I am but a sterile transsexual bloghag with no marital prospects to speak of, but seems to me like if he didn’t want his wife to sleep with Jason Mantzoukas he shouldn’t have told her he was cool with her sleeping with Jason Mantzoukas and then pretended to be Jason Mantzoukas trying to sleep with her!
- On Friday, Rose McGowan tweeted that her “real name is Rósa Arianna McGowan” and that she’s been living a double life. “Being a radical has been my only way out of being controlled by three letters that start with C.” Duly noted! [Twitter]
- Anna Faris is leaving Mom after seven seasons, which is insane because that show’s still on???? [New York Post]
- Beauty blogger and influencer Ethan Peters, a.k.a., Ethan Is Supreme, died this weekend. He was 17. [People]
- “Having a family that’s Iranian, I’ve always had a global sense of community and culture,” says Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi. “I think [we should] continue to create a more realistic version of history that doesn’t push forward this [idea] that Europe was the centre of the world.” [Harper’s Bazaar Arabia]
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struck a multi-year deal with Netflix worth an estimated $50-100 million, which means they’ll no longer have to rely on the Royal Family for help. Love it when scrappy young go-getters pull on yon bootstraps then whoomp! up they go. [Newsweek]
- In a new interview, Maya Hawke, the actress slash model daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, talks about how growing up with dyslexia has influenced her creative process. [NPR]
- Teyana Taylor and her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, had a baby! [Bossip]
- “That is such a thing,” says Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka, “that [people of color] have to work a little bit harder, and even if they don’t have to they still do. Because they want to get ahead in life, they want to make ends meet. My mom, when she was 11, came to Canada to sponsor her family to get them to come to Canada. Eleven years old. By herself. Ain’t no white person gotta do that.” [Now]
- Priyanka fancam? Priyanka fancam.
DISCUSSION
What is up with the McGowan tweet? Do I even want to know? I know this is petty, but I plan on avoiding all Harry & Meghan Netflix content. Sigh. I just don’t want to support it. They deserve a platform and a way to proceed but the $$ of the deal feels like such an insult to more brilliant talents who could do more with that deal, and who honestly probably worked a lot harder for it. Meh. Ok I’m going to grump away somewhere else now.