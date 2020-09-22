Cardi B Is Facing a Defamation Lawsuit for Getting Into It With 'Racist MAGA Supporters' On the Beach

Image : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

Of all the people I would want to yell at me for doing anything untoward, Cardi B is probably number three on the list, under Martha Stewart and the dude from Bar Rescue. Being screamed at by Belcalis is both an honor and a privilege, so I’m not sure why these individuals from Long Island have brought a defamation lawsuit against Cardi for posting a video of her sister arguing with them at the beach? Especially because one of them was wearing a MAGA hat?

Here’s what (allegedly) occcurred: On September 6, Cardi’s sister Hennessey Carolina, and Michelle Diaz, who is Hennessy’s girlfriend, were at Smith Point Beach on Long Island and found themselves arguing with a group of men, one of whom was wearing the aforementioned MAGA hat. According to Cardi, they were bothered by these men because of a parking issue. Again, hard to tell what’s happening, but here’s a video of what went down.

Whew! A lot going on in there. Anyway, the men in that video alleged that Cardi’s sister harassed them. Here’s what their lawyer, John Ray, had to say.

“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, John Ray, told the news outlet. “Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists,” Ray said.

An attorney for Cardi B has yet to make a statement, but I have no idea if this will even go anywhere? Likely not, but I’m not a lawyer, so your guess is as good as mine. [Page Six]

I... don’t have the mental energy to investigate further, but I’d love to bring some attention to this headline, which I find inspiring for its creativity and also horniness.



Screenshot : HipHopWired

Apparently Steve Harvey was trending on Twitter, and it’s because everyone inside their homes has grown tired of looking at the person they may or may not be with, and is ready to give it all up for Steve Harvey. Do you! Not my coat! [HipHopWired]

Correction: This post has been updated to reflect that Cardi B was not at beach with her sister Hennessey and Michelle Diaz, and simply posted their video.

