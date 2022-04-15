After holding our collective breath in anticipation for months, Cardi B and Offset have finally told us the name of their “new” baby, and he’s already a style maven.



On Thursday, the Migos rapper shared a snapshot of his son with the “WAP” singer and revealed his name in the caption. The iced out baby, who was born in September, is seen lounging in the tub, rocking multiple chains and literal diamonds.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” reads the caption.

In another photo of the baby on Cardi’s Instagram, he’s seen wearing a sweatsuit, beanie, a fur-collared puffer jacket, fresh white sneakers, and a chain that almost certainly weighs just as much as he does. Barely half a year old and he’s already turning out the looks. ( Cardi and Offset’s eldest child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, has long been giving us aspirational fits.)

T his official name-drop coincides with Cardi and Offset appearing on the cover of Essence magazine’s 52nd anniversary issue alongside their children together and Offset’s three other children (t ruly wild that I was unaware Offset had three kids outside of Cardi— with three different women ).



Welcome to the world (seven months later ), Wave!