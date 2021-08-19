I love it when our celebrity gossip roundup kicks off with something positive. Remember the breakout viral star who made the “Leave Britney alone!!!!” video in response to the backlash Britney Spears received following her 2007 VMAs performance? Honestly, a visionary sentiment given everything we know now... Well anyway, she came out as trans! And she goes by Cara Cunningham now, People reports.



“I’m happy to be in a place where I can embrace who I am,” Cunningham wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I have put my identity and personal happiness aside for so long, out of fear of rejection or me not wanting to embarrass my family. Then I realized anyone who actually loves me for me won’t be embarrassed and would’ve shown genuine interest in how long I have felt this way in the first place. I am transitioning, and I have no more apologies to make for who I am.”

“I’m not living out of fear or anyone else’s terms any longer,” she added.