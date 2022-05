The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off this week, yet another event in which the most beautiful and glamorous and richest among us wear things on a red carpet that we can then discuss—in this case, while they celebrate themselves and their movies in a coastal French resort town.



Honestly, the celebs really went for it this year, bringing all the camp they were supposed to bring to the Met Gala in 2019. Better late than never! Let’s get to the looks.