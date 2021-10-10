People! Always saying things... For example, Candace Cameron Bure, who shared a handful of words on Instagram just a couple of days ago and even added some words of her own .



On Friday, the Full House star uploaded a five-slide infographic created by conservative Christian social media personality The Girl Named Blake that attempts to explain one’s opposition to various governmental COVID-19 vaccine mandates as actually being about a bunch of other things , E! News reports.

Each slide begins with the phrase “I’m not anti-v,” as in anti-vax, “I’m just— ” and then offers an alternate explanation for one’s refusal to support a public health measure so standard and old-hat that it’s been used to diminish smallpox and other similarly infectious diseases for over 100 years. “I’m not anti-v,” the slides read, “ I’m just”:

“pro-medical freedom” (Sidenote: Does this apply to abortion and trans-affirming medical care?)

“pro-informed consent” (lmao same question)

“pro-immune system” (which I am FAMOUSLY against)

“pro-early intervention” (simply tell the novel coronavirus “no,” for instance )

“pro-sunlight, exercise, real food, and vitamins” (Anthony Fauci is shaking and crying and throwing up rn)

“ This,” she captioned the infographic. “ This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR. Read and understand the distinction. T his mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom.”

So... anti-vax. In my opinion, the real story here is how hilarious it is to see various celebrity news outlets call her everything under the sun except “the Full House star.” E! refers to her as “the Hallmark actress,” Page Six goes with “the A Shoe Addict’s Christmas star”... I’m sorry, but she’s literally the lady from Full House!

