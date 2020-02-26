Can Jennifer Garner's New Boyfriend Fall Back For a Sec?

Image : Getty

Ben Affleck is being open and bold and free with his feelings on his current press tour for The Way Back, which is nice to see. Everyone should be open with their feelings, especially if you are a famous person with a back tattoo who has spent the majority of your career doing the opposite. Sometimes those feelings make other people feel bad, most notably Jennifer Garner and her new man, John Miller.



Affleck admitted publicly that his biggest regret was his 2018 divorce from Garner and is now trotting that line out in interviews. That is... a lot for Jennifer Garner to hear, one assumes. Regrets are inevitable in any relationship that ends, but to have to endure your famous ex-husband telling people as much seems tough. However? I’d like to hear if it is or if it isn’t tough from Jennifer Garner, not from her boyfriend. Here’s his take, via Us Weekly’s source:

“John is empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. … The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly.” “John believes Ben would remarry Jennifer if she wanted to get back together,” the insider says. “John wants to marry Jennifer but knows she isn’t ready yet.”

Fair. Sure. But I’d argue that the spotlight here isn’t quite on Jennifer and moreso on Ben? Did Jen ask John to jump to her defense? Maybe! I don’t know their interior life. But the aftermath of a divorce and the lingering feelings contained within are complicated and as a casual observer, I would like to suggest that John Miller take a moment and let Jen decide what the hell she wants to do with her life. [Us Weekly]

Prince Harry’s new life as a normie is going swimmingly. He lives in Canada. Soon, he’ll start snowboarding (just a guess!) and probably will transition to a life of quiet solitude carving intricate replicas of Frogmore out of tree stumps he finds on his morning constitutionals. Also, he is no longer a prince, so maybe let’s just call ‘im ‘Arry?



Harry, a man who now goes by just one name, like Prince, but is not a prince (also like Prince), spoke at a conference for his “sustainable travel initiative” Travalyst in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Prior to his arrival, he requested that he be referred to as just Harry. Plain ol’ Harry. Casual Harry! Nice practice for his new life as a regular person doing regular things. [Us Weekly]