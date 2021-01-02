Busy Philipps Wants Her Gay Kid to Live Their Life 'However the Fuck You Want'

Judging women you don’t know based on their perceived mothering abilities? Generally bad! Not a good look! Unless it’s to say “she seems like a good mom.” Then it’s fine, I guess! At least for me, personally.
This is all to say that I think Busy Philipps seems like a good mom. On a recent episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, Philipps talked about raising her 12-year-old, Birdie, who’s gay and uses they/them pronouns—all of which Birdie gave their mom permission to share on her podcast, Philipps clarifies.
“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” the actress said, per Us Weekly. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately... I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”
Amazing! I wish every queer kid could have such a non-traumatic coming-out moment with their parents (even if it did make me more interesting...). I also wish all kids, queer or otherwise, could get the following advice from their parents once they hit their existential preteen years:
You get to build your life however the fuck you want to, and it doesn’t have to look like anything you’ve ever seen or anything that’s ever been modeled for you because maybe it doesn’t exist. You get to choose what will make you feel fulfilled and happy. It doesn’t have to be any of these constructs that we’ve all been fed our whole lives. This is a different world that you get to fucking build.
As a voluntarily sterilized transsexual with neither desire nor plan to raise children in my lifetime, I may not be in the best position to say what is or isn’t good parenting. But idk who cares this seems like good parenting!
Nicki Minaj shared baby pics of her 3-month-old son, whose cuteness is now confirmed even if his name is still not!!
Hollywood Life says this Instagram post from Saturday constitutes “the first clear photos and video of [her] baby boy’s sweet face.” I don’t know if that’s just some unnecessarily garbled content speak, or if it’s somehow meant to convey that we have seen pics and/or clips of the kid before but they’ve all been blurry and haven’t shown his face till now. Either way...baby cute!
Justin Bieber also shared something on Instagram.
- Crossing Delancey director Joan Micklin Silver died on New Year’s Eve. She was 85. [Page Six]
- Rumer Willis celebrated four years of sobriety! [Us Weekly]
- Speaking of celebrity kids, Saint West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s second oldest, has apparently entered the “cuts own hair with kids’ safety scissors without discussing that decision with anyone first” phase of early childhood development. “Still looks cute though,” Kim says. [Page Six]
- “Do something with this city!” Bravo guy Andy Cohen yelled while co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special following some footage of New York mayor Bill de Blasio dancing in Times Square with wife Chirlane McCray. “Honestly, get it together!” [Page Six]
- This new Gwen Stefani video is like what if Beyoncé’s tbh great 2013 Pepsi commercial sparked no joy. [People]
- Eddie Izzard says she doesn’t think J.K. Rowling is transphobic. Disagree, but OK! [Sky News]
- In closing lmao
DISCUSSION
Harron, I think you’re lovely and it’s crap that your coming-out was traumatic.
Busy does seem like a great mom. That message (even for me, a cisgender hetero woman) would have been deeply satisfying and validating to hear as a kid.