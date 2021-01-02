Busy Philipps Wants Her Gay Kid to Live Their Life 'However the Fuck You Want'

Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images )

Judging women you don’t know based on their perceived mothering abilities? Generally bad! Not a good look! Unless it’s to say “she seems like a good mom.” Then it’s fine, I guess! At least for me, personally.



This is all to say that I think Busy Philipps seems like a good mom. On a recent episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, Philipps talked about raising her 12-year-old, Birdie, who’s gay and uses they/them pronouns—all of which Birdie gave their mom permission to share on her podcast, Philipps clarifies.

“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” the actress said , per Us Weekly. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately... I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

Amazing! I wish every queer kid could have such a non-traumatic coming-out moment with their parents (even if it did make me more interesting...). I also wish all kids, queer or otherwise, could get the following advice from their parents once they hit their existential preteen years:

You get to build your life however the fuck you want to, and it doesn’t have to look like anything you’ve ever seen or anything that’s ever been modeled for you because maybe it doesn’t exist. You get to choose what will make you feel fulfilled and happy. It doesn’t have to be any of these constructs that we’ve all been fed our whole lives. This is a different world that you get to fucking build.

As a voluntarily sterilized transsexual with neither desire nor plan to raise children in my lifetime, I may not be in the best position to say what is or isn’t good parenting. But idk who cares this seems like good parenting!

