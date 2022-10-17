K-pop group BTS is the size of a small army, and now its members are set to join a larger one: literally their country’s military. The group’s management group announced in a regulatory filing that member Jin will be the first of the seven to enlist in the military duty that all able-bodied men in South Korea, ages 18 to 28, are required to serve for 18 to 21 months.

“Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment,” read the statement according to Reuters, which also reports that the mandatory duty is “part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.” It’s a hell of a time to get into that business.

Jin will turn 30 in December. People reports that: “It had been thought that BTS might be exempted from military service under plans put forward by Hwang Hee, South Korea’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister, on the ground that the K-Pop superstars have already served the country through their huge global success.” But...no such luck.

The group announced a break in June that, given the expectation that all members will serve, will extend for years. “Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” read another statement. That’s so Elvis!

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were snapped together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photographer Tyrell Hampton posted the photo above on Instagram with the caption “plot twist.” But given the kind words the ex-girlfriend and current wife of Justin Bieber have had to say about each other recently, quashing the years-long notion that there was a feud between them, this isn’t so much a plot twist as the actual plot. But whatever, we stan peace and harmony, etc.

Mariah Carey would like to announce...

...that it is not yet Christmas time, no matter what the merchandise at your local supermarket and drug stores are suggesting. Thank you for the update, Mariah. One could just consult a calendar, but why would you?