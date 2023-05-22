Advertisement
In the wake of the quadruple homicide, Kohberger evaded police suspicion until a weeks-long search ultimately led to his arrest at his parents’ home in December. Before that, Kohberger had been able to resume his work as a teaching assistant at Washington State University, where students he worked with said Kohberger began acting differently after the murders: “He stopped leaving notes. He seemed preoccupied,” one student told the New York Post in January.

Family members of the Idaho victims were present in the courtroom for Monday’s hearing, and some of them were seen wiping away tears.

In a statement shared on Monday, Goncalves’ family expressed gratitude to the Latah County district attorneys prosecuting Kohberger and referenced their ongoing legal fight to lift a court-ordered gag order on the case, which prohibits attorneys, prosecutors, law enforcement, and others involved in the case from talking to the news media. “We are disappointed the judicial process has not been more efficient in addressing the Gag order,” the statement reads.

Attorneys for Kohberger have claimed the gag order is necessary to ensure he can receive a fair trial.